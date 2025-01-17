Israel sets military plans in preparations for withdrawal from Gaza as part of cease-fire deal

Israeli media reported Friday that the army has set military plans to bolster security along the Gaza Strip's borders including the gradual withdrawal from the enclave as part of implementing a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Walla news portal said the army will adjust its deployment and start a gradual withdrawal from areas in Gaza during the implementation of the deal.

It added that the southern command is preparing to strengthen its deployment along the borders with Gaza and bolster defense lines to ensure security along border areas.

The report noted that the army's 162nd Division will take the defense responsibility for the northern area of Gaza, while the 143rd Division and Gaza Division will be tasked with the defense of the southern area of Gaza along with its gradual withdrawal from Gaza.

The 99th Division will withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, said Walla.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said earlier that the Security Cabinet approved a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement.

Qatar announced the three-phase agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have killed nearly 47,000 victims and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









