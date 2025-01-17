Iranian president calls for 'political settlement' in Ukraine

The president of Moscow-allied Iran called Friday for Russia and Ukraine to reach a "political settlement" to end the conflict, in a statement made next to Russian leader Vladimir Putin inside the Kremlin.

"Engaging in combat and war is not a solution to the problem," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in remarks translated into Russian. "Therefore, we (would) welcome a political settlement between Russia and Ukraine," added Pezeshkian, whose country the West says has sent weapons to Russia.