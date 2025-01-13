China, Ukraine loom large for Trump team, Biden adviser tells Bloomberg

Potential cyberattacks by China, Russia's war in Ukraine and challenges over trade and tariffs await incoming U.S. president Donald Trump when he takes office next week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Sullivan said President Joe Biden's administration has seen Beijing developing the ability to conduct destructive cyberattacks in the future. Biden officials have also briefed Trump's team on Ukraine's battlefield staffing challenges, he added.









