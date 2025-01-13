Canada announces over $17M in humanitarian aid for Syria

Canada on Monday pledged CAN$17.25 million in aid to support the humanitarian situation in Syria, where nearly 70% of the population is in urgent need of aid after 13 years of conflict.

"Canada continues to be deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in Syria," an International Development Ministry statement said.

Citing Canada's International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's recent visit to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, the statement said the minister's "trip marks the first Canadian delegation to visit the border region of Türkiye and Syria since the end of the Assad regime in Syria."

"Hussen reaffirmed Canada's commitment to the people of Syria and announced $17.25 million ($11.97M US) in funding for humanitarian assistance to address their urgent needs," it said, adding that the funding "will be delivered through experienced humanitarian partners."

The aid will "help provide clean water and food; protection services, including for the prevention and mitigation of and response to gender-based violence; sanitation and hygiene services; and health services," the statement said.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.