Norway’s premier calls Elon Musk’s involvement in other countries’ affairs 'worrying'

US tech billionaire Elon Musk's involvement in other countries' internal affairs is "worrying," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Monday.

"I find it worrying that a man with enormous access to social media and huge economic resources involves himself so directly in the internal affairs of other countries," he said according to public broadcaster NRK.

"This is not the way things should be between democracies and allies.

"If we were to see such a scenario here in Norway, I hope and assume the Norwegian political scene would distance itself from it," he added.

Musk, who previously declared his support for Germany's far-right AFD party, recently used his X platform to criticize Britain's Labour government and its response to an historic child abuse scandal.

Last week, he accused Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips of being a "rape genocide apologist" who should be in jail and called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to be ousted and imprisoned for alleged failures in prosecuting grooming gangs.

Starmer addressed the issue indirectly during a news conference Monday, condemning the spread of misinformation and "far-right rhetoric."