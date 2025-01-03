FRENCH, GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET SYRIAS NEW LEADER AHMED AL-SHARAA

The French and German foreign ministers met on Friday the leader of Syria's new administration and called for an inclusive transition of power, in their first official visit to the war-torn country since the fall of the Assad regime in December.

Jean-Noel Barrot and Annalena Baerbock were received by Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus.

During the talks, Barrot and Baerbock "reaffirmed the desire for a peaceful and demanding transition, representative of Syrian society in its diversity," according to a statement from the French Foreign Ministry.

They expressed their commitment to supporting a broad-based transition process, with both ministers highlighting the inclusion of women in the upcoming national dialogue.

"The de facto authorities committed to broad participation in the transition," the statement said, adding that Paris and Berlin pledged to lend their expertise in supporting the constitutional work after the national conference.

They reiterated "the importance of collective security in the region," which includes continuing the fight against Daesh, but also preventing the spread of the regime's chemical weapons.

The foreign ministers called for an end to fighting in northern Syria and a solution that would preserve the security interests of all groups.

France and Germany also pledged to provide their technical expertise in criminology to combat impunity for the Assad regime's crimes.

According to Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, the two represented her and the 27-member bloc. "Our message to Syria's new leadership: respecting the principles agreed with regional actors and ensuring the protection of all civilians and minorities is of the utmost importance," she said on X.

Before meeting al-Sharaa, Barrot visited the French Embassy in Damascus, as well as the Sednaya Prison, known as the Assad regime's torture facility in the capital. He also held meetings with civil society representatives.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

Baerbock had earlier said "that the new beginning can only happen if all Syrians, men and women, regardless of their ethnic or religious group, are given a place in the political process."