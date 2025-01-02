US okays potential sale of air-to-air missiles to Japan

The US State Department approved the possible sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Japan, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The estimated cost of the sale is $3.64 billion.

"The proposed sale will improve Japan's capability to meet current and future threats by defending its homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," it said in a statement.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Tucson, Arizona.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.









