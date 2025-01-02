US, France foreign ministers discuss Syria, Lebanon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss Syria's transition and Lebanon's institutional rebuilding, according to the US State Department.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the latest developments in Syria and ways to help the Syrian people seize the opportunity to build a better future," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken stressed the importance of protecting civilians and minority groups in Syria and called for international support to locate missing persons, including Austin Tice, a US citizen detained under the former Bashar Assad regime.

The two officials also discussed the necessity of an inclusive, Syrian-led transition process and the ongoing threat of Daesh/ISIS in the region.

On Lebanon, Blinken highlighted the urgent need for Lebanon to restore its leadership through presidential elections.

He also praised France's support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and underscored the importance of coordinated international efforts to help rebuild Lebanon's institutions.

France did not release a statement regarding the meeting or its discussions.