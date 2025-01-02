Russia says it struck Ukrainian energy facilities

Russia said on Thursday it had attacked energy facilities in Ukraine that support Kyiv's military-industrial complex.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that over the last 24 hours it had used its air force, drones, missiles and artillery to target energy facilities, military airfields and Ukrainian military personnel across multiple locations.

Reuters could not independently confirm the extent of the attacks or the damage they inflicted.

Russia regularly reports such strikes, describing recent ones as retaliation for Kyiv's use of Western-supplied missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

The ministry also reported that Russian troops had downed a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, 97 drones and six U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles overnight.





















