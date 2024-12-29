UAE foreign minister meets Iranian counterpart to discuss regional developments

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held talks on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Dubai as part of a visit to the Gulf country.

According to the state news agency WAM, the discussions dwelt on bilateral relations and current regional developments.

WAM did not provide any details about the duration of the Iranian minister's visit to the UAE.

Regional tensions have escalated amid Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where over 45,500 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.





