Iran says it rejects accusations it interfered in Syria

Iran's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected accusations that Tehran interfered in Syria, after the new Syrian foreign minister told the Islamic Republic not to spread chaos in his country.

"We reject the baseless accusations by some media ... against Iran over interfering in Syria's internal affairs," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted as saying by state media.

"It is necessary to prevent the spread of insecurity and violence ... and ensure the security of Syrian citizens," he added.





