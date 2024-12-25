Ireland to keep raising voice for human rights, for freedom: Premier

On Christmas, the Irish taoiseach (prime minister) said his country must keep raising a voice for human rights, for freedom, for peace and for an end to violence.

In his Christmas Day message, Simon Harris said Ireland should continue to speak out against all the terrible conflicts and sufferings taking place in the world at a time when "we wish each other peace and joy."

Also touching on some challenges that the Irish citizens faced during 2024, he stated that there is much work to do to help with the housing crisis, to take real action on climate as well as on health service.

Ireland, which has recognized the state of Palestine, is one of the leading European nations standing with Palestinian people amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Last month, Dublin announced its intention to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip has killed over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.









