Man arrested for TikTok video threat to Bremerhaven Christmas market

Police in the German port city of Bremerhaven arrested a man on Sunday evening who threatened severe criminal acts at the city's Christmas market in a TikTok video.



The news comes after a 50-year-old man drove a car through a Christmas market in the east German city of Magdeburg on Friday, killing five, including a 9-year-old child, and wounding 200. Crime experts have often warned of so-called "copycat" events following a serious crime.



Police were able to identify the suspect "very quickly" after the video was published and provisionally detained him, they said. Authorities did not provide additional details about the detainee or the seriousness of the threats, but said there was no danger to the public.



