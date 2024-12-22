Ukraine says Russian forces executed five POWs

Russian forces executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukraine's Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said on Sunday.

Lubinets said on the Telegram messenger app that Russian troops shot the five unarmed soldiers after capturing them. He gave no details, but will report this fact to the UN.

"Russian war criminals who shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war should be brought before an international tribunal and punished with the most severe punishment provided for by law," Lubinets said.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident, but has previous denied committing war crimes.



























