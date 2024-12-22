Ukraine says 2 killed due to Russian drone attack in Kherson city

Ukraine said on Sunday that at least two people were killed due to an overnight Russian drone attack in the country's southern city of Kherson.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an initial statement on Telegram that the overnight drone attack in the region killed a man in the city's Dniprovskyi district after being mortally wounded.

Prokudin later reported that the body of a woman was also found in the Dniprovskyi district, where search and rescue efforts are being conducted at a residential building that caught fire due to the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed in a separate statement that its air defenses downed 52 Russian drones during the attack, which targeted the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It further claimed that 44 Russian drones veered off course, while another flew towards neighboring Belarus.

The statement added that private businesses, apartment buildings, and other property were damaged in the Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine's claims.