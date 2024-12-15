ISRAELS DECISION TO CLOSE DUBLIN EMBASSY IS DEEPLY REGRETTABLE: IRISH PM

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on Sunday said Israel's decision to close its embassy in Dublin was "deeply regrettable".

"This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law," he said in a post on X.

"Ireland wants a two state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract from that."







