At least 10 people die in Nigeria boat accident

At least 10 people died when a boat capsized on the Benue River in central Nigeria, Benue State police spokesperson Catherine Anene said on Sunday.

Boat accidents have claimed more than 220 lives in Nigeria so far this year.

Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents, while life jackets are not provided, which significantly increases the risk of fatalities.

Anene said 10 bodies were recovered from the accident, which occurred on Saturday, and that a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

She said the boat was carrying mostly traders to the market when it capsized on River Benue near Ocholonya in Agatu local government area.

Agatu local government chairman, Melvin Ejeh, told Reuters, that around 70 mostly women traders were onboard the boat, which had no manifest.

"50 people have been rescued alive so far. Search and rescue operation still ongoing," Ejeh added.









