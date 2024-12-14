UKRAINIAN DRONES HIT FUEL INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITY IN RUSSIAS ORLOV REGION, GOVERNOR SAYS

Ukrainian drones struck a "fuel infrastructure facility" in Russia's Orlov region, the local governor said on Saturday, causing a fire to break out.

In a statement on Telegram, Orlov regional governor Andrei Klychkov provided no further information about the site struck, but said that 11 drones had been shot down over the region. He said there had been no casualties and that the fire had been localised.

Unconfirmed video circulated on social media showed a major blaze at what appeared to be an industrial facility.









