Israel aims to take out Syria's air defences

The ongoing Israeli attacks in Syria have specifically focused on targeting crucial strategic locations such as warehouses, ammunition depots, and weapon production houses. However, their latest efforts have shifted towards dismantling Syria's air defences, including their air force. Israel's objective seems to be to leave Syria vulnerable to future threats by crippling their defence capabilities, especially in terms of air defences.

Syria is already in a fragile state, and the continuous Israeli attacks are only exacerbating the country's instability. For almost 60 hours, Israel has been relentlessly bombing Damascus and its outskirts, further weakening the already vulnerable Syrian infrastructure. The repeated targeting of the capital city has caused widespread destruction and fear among the citizens, adding to the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.



Last night, there were sustained Israeli air strikes in Syria, particularly targeting Damascus and the northern region of the country. The Israeli army claims that these were its largest air strikes ever conducted. The bombings lasted for hours, with loud explosions shaking the area. In the city of Qamishli, a military airbase was reportedly destroyed by the Israeli attacks. This escalation of violence further highlights the intense and ongoing conflict in the region.



The recent Israeli attacks in Syria have been focused on targeting key locations such as Latakia, Homs, and Damascus. Reports indicate that naval ships in coastal areas have been attacked, with claims of an entire Syrian fleet being destroyed in Latakia. Military bases in Homs, located just north of Damascus, have also been under fire. Additionally, Mezzeh airport in Damascus was targeted in the air strikes. These aggressive actions have escalated tensions in the region and raised concerns about further destabilization in Syria.



