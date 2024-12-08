2 children among 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Six Palestinians, including two women and two children, were killed on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting various locations across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Hospital reported that five victims, including a woman and two children, were killed when an Israeli helicopter targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mash'ala, southwest of Deir al-Balah. Several others were injured in the attack.

In Gaza City, a woman was killed and others were injured when an Israeli helicopter bombed an apartment near the Al-Yarmouk Mosque in the city center, according to Palestinian paramedics.

In northern Gaza, heavy bombardments were reported in Beit Lahia, accompanied by artillery fire and gunfire from Israeli ground forces. Witnesses said Israeli forces burned homes in the Development Association area of Beit Lahia.

In Jabalia, Israeli forces shelled western parts of the refugee camp and detonated explosives to demolish homes, causing a massive explosion heard across the area.

In October 2023, Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed more than 44,000 people, mostly women and children.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





