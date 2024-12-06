Russia advises its citizens in Syria to leave country

Russia on Friday advised its citizens in Syria to leave the country, as local sources said earlier that anti-regime armed groups have reached the Homs city center.

A statement from the Russian Embassy in Damascus on Telegram said that it reminded its citizens of the possibility of leaving Syria on commercial flights "due to the difficult military and political situation."

"The Embassy and the Consular Section continue to operate as usual," the statement added.

The statement from the embassy came as local sources said earlier on Friday that anti-regime armed groups have reached the Homs city center, amid its advances in the broader province.

Clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups first erupted on Nov. 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, the opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across Idlib province.



