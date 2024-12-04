Pope Francis, Hungarian premier discuss war in Ukraine, peace efforts

Pope Francis on Wednesday discussed the situation in Ukraine and the efforts for peace with the Hungarian prime minister, according to an official statement.

The Pope received Viktor Orban at the Secretariat of State and the meeting "took place in a cordial atmosphere," the Vatican press office said.

"During the dialogue, particular attention was paid to the war in Ukraine, focusing on the humanitarian consequences and the efforts to promote peace," it added.

Pope Francis and Orban also examined "some themes of common interest" such as the "Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union, the central role of the family and the protection of the young generations."

Orban in post on X said: "The peace mission continues! I visited the Holy Father because we need to grasp the opportunity for #peace."





