Russian attack targeted energy facilities in Ukraine's western regions, officials say

An overnight attack by Russia targeted energy facilities in Ukraine's western Rivne and Ternopil regions, local officials said on Tuesday.

The head of Ternopil's regional defence headquarters, Serhiy Nadal, said a drone struck an energy facility, leaving part of the city without power.

Rivne Governor Oleksandr Koval said emergency services were working on site and reported no casualties.