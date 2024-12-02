Turkish FM Fidan to participate in NATO meeting in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Brussels to take part in a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers starting on Tuesday.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the meeting in the alliance's headquarters will be held in three sessions.

In the first session, which will be attended by Jordan's King Abdullah II, the crisis in the Middle East and cooperation between NATO and Amman will be discussed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas are expected to attend the NATO-Ukraine Council session.

This session will discuss the latest situation on the ground in the Russian war on Ukraine which started in February 2022.

Fidan is expected to reiterate Ankara's support for Kyiv's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, emphasizing the need to allow diplomacy to end the war, urging EU to respect its written commitments to non-EU allies.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.

The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who took office on Oct. 1.







