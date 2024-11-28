News World EU working on new Russian sanctions package

EU working on new Russian sanctions package

DPA WORLD Published November 28,2024 Subscribe

European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

A new EU sanctions package against Russia, including measures that would target Chinese-based companies producing drones for Russia's war against Ukraine, was discussed for the first time on Wednesday, dpa has learned.



Representatives of the 27 member states discussed the new proposals from the European Commission in what would be the EU's 15th sanctions package following Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour over two years ago.



The proposals also include taking stricter action against the so-called Russian shadow fleet used for transporting oil and oil products, according to the information.



Russia has long been accused of using ships that are neither owned by Western shipping companies nor insured by Western insurance firms to circumvent a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries.



Experts believe there are significant risks to shipping and the environment with these vessels, as many tankers are outdated, have technical deficiencies and sometimes operate without an automatic identification system.



For months, Baltic Sea neighbours like Sweden have been demanding stricter action against shipowners, operators and insurance companies involved.



The United Kingdom led with new penalties against the Russian "shadow fleet" earlier this week, adding 30 ships to its sanctions list.



According to the European Commission's plans, the European Union could potentially target around 50 vessels. They could, for example, be barred from entering ports in EU states. More than two dozen ships were already listed by the EU in June.



The most recent EU package of sanctions against Russia was agreed to in June.



It primarily included measures against multi-billion dealings with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and companies involved in circumventing sanctions.



Another EU package of sanctions against Russia is planned for February next year, on the third anniversary Russia's war against Ukraine. The sanctions currently being planned are to be decided by the end of the year at the latest.



















