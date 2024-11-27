Russia says it will respond if U.S. puts missiles in Japan

 Contact Us
Published November 27,2024
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that if the United States stationed missiles in Japan than it would pose a threat to Russia and Moscow would have to take retaliatory steps.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that Russia's nuclear doctrine be consulted to give a guide on what retaliatory steps could be taken in such a situation.

Zakharova said that the United States continued to escalate the situation around Taiwan, undermining regional stability.

She said that the United States had deployed medium-range missiles in the Philippines, a step she said would stoke an arms race and increase strategic risks.