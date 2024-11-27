President of Palestinian National Council to assume duties in case of Palestinian Authority leadership vacancy: President Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a "constitutional declaration" Wednesday about who would serve as head of the Palestinian Authority in the event of a vacancy, according to reports.

The declaration said that "if the position of President of the Palestinian Authority becomes vacant in the absence of the Legislative Council, the Chairman of the Palestinian National Council (Palestine Liberation Organization parliament) shall temporarily assume the duties of the presidency for a period not exceeding 90 days," according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

The declaration indicated that during the period, "free and direct elections will be held to elect a new President of the Palestinian Authority in accordance with election law."

It also said if the elections cannot be conducted within the 90-day period because of "force majeure," the period may be extended by a decision of the Palestinian Central Council, but only once and for a limited additional period.

The Palestinian National Council serves as the highest authority representing Palestinians in all locations and is responsible for formulating policies and programs of the Palestine Liberation Organization.







