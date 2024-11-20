 Contact Us
Swiss foreign minister cancels visit to University of Fribourg due to 'security' reasons

Published November 20,2024
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has canceled his planned visit to the University of Fribourg due to a call for protests by several collectives for Palestine.

Casis was supposed to take part in a panel discussion titled "A polarized world: challenges and opportunities for the rule of law and democracy" with his Slovakian counterpart Juraj Blanar on Tuesday at 3 p.m. (1400GMT).

According to Swiss public radio RTS, the cancellation was made by the federal authorities due to the "security of the speakers" following the call for a demonstration issued by several groups, said Marius Widmer, the head of communications for the university.

"The conditions were not met for the smooth running of the event," Widmer said in a statement.