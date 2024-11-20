Swiss foreign minister cancels visit to University of Fribourg due to 'security' reasons

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has canceled his planned visit to the University of Fribourg due to a call for protests by several collectives for Palestine.

Casis was supposed to take part in a panel discussion titled "A polarized world: challenges and opportunities for the rule of law and democracy" with his Slovakian counterpart Juraj Blanar on Tuesday at 3 p.m. (1400GMT).

According to Swiss public radio RTS, the cancellation was made by the federal authorities due to the "security of the speakers" following the call for a demonstration issued by several groups, said Marius Widmer, the head of communications for the university.

"The conditions were not met for the smooth running of the event," Widmer said in a statement.



