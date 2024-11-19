UN warns of escalating destruction as Russia’s war on Ukraine marks 1,000 days

The UN on Monday emphasized the grim milestone of 1,000 days since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, highlighting the devastating toll the conflict has had on civilians.

"1,000 days have passed since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine-in brazen violation of the UN Charter and international law," UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told Security Council session on Ukraine on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

DiCarlo emphasized that the conflict, which began in February 2022, continues to devastate millions of Ukrainians with no end in sight.

"Since February 2022, at least 12,164 civilians have been killed, including over 600 children. At least 26,871 others have been injured. And these are just the confirmed numbers. The actual death toll is likely much higher," she added.

She highlighted the severity of Russian attacks over the weekend, including one of the largest strikes involving 120 missiles and 90 drones aimed at energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

"Critical civilian and energy infrastructure in Ukraine is systematically targeted and decimated, depriving many Ukrainians of access to basic needs," she said, stressing that at least 580 medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

Noting the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, DiCarlo stressed that "millions of traumatized people are dependent on life-saving humanitarian aid."

She said that nearly four million Ukrainians are displaced internally, while over 6.8 million have fled the country.

Expressing concern over the escalating situation in the Black Sea, DiCarlo said: "The Black Sea remains a flashpoint. Renewed Russian attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure, particularly in Odesa, are once again exacerbating global food insecurity."

"I am determined to continue my engagement with all concerned to support the freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea," she added.

She also sounded an alarm over the reported involvement of North Korean troops in the conflict, warning that it could further intensify the war.

"This would add fuel to the fire, further escalating and internationalizing this explosive conflict. There is little doubt that this war at the heart of Europe is a conflict with global implications," she said, calling for a "swift end" to the fighting.







