Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy raise winter fears: UN

Systematic Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure could create additional risks during winter, particularly for vulnerable populations, if power outages last for several days in subzero temperatures, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine warned Friday.

"As we approach the 1,000-day mark since the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion in 2022, more than 12,000 people have been killed and almost 40% of the people in Ukraine need humanitarian assistance, including 3.6 million internally displaced people," said Matthias Schmale, assistant UN secretary-general, during a press conference.

Schmale noted that 65% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed, stating that targeting energy systems constitutes an attack on civilians and a war crime. He also raised concerns about the potential fallout from attacks near nuclear power facilities.

"The main concern is new attacks that would obliterate what has already been repaired," Schmale said.

"Civilian infrastructure has been decimated, with over 2,000 attacks on health care facilities and 2 million damaged homes since February 2022.

"The prolonged war has led to widespread trauma and psychological distress among civilians, emphasizing the need for mental health support as the war continues."

- REACHING 7.2M PEOPLE

Schmale reported that the UN, alongside national and international NGOs and volunteer organizations, has reached 7.2 million people with at least one form of assistance, supported by $1.8 billion in humanitarian funding for Ukraine.

The UN Humanitarian Response Plan aims to provide aid and protection to 8.5 million people.

With temperatures dropping, humanitarian efforts are now focused on the "Humanitarian Winter Response Plan," which includes delivering solid fuel, ensuring water systems remain operational, and providing cash assistance for winter needs. This initiative aims to help 1.8 million people and requires $500 million for full implementation by March 2025.

Increased hostilities along the front line are posing severe security risks for civilians and aid workers in affected areas. Schmale noted that nine humanitarian workers have lost their lives in 2024, while humanitarian facilities have also been targeted.

"There is a high concentration of people with disabilities and older people remaining in front-line communities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions that need our assistance, whether they stay or they choose to evacuate. We cannot normalize the war in Ukraine," Schmale said.









