Russia claims to have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday claimed that its forces had taken control of the village of Stepanivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, the village came under Russian control following an operation led by the Tsentr (Center) group of forces.

After capturing Stepanivka, the army advanced to the right bank of the Vovcha River, home to the Kurakhiv Reservoir. On the reservoir's left bank lies Kurakhove, a key stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the region.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.









