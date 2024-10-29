British and Lebanese PMs urge immediate cease-fire in Lebanon

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Monday with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at his official residence in London, where they engaged in high-level discussions on the escalating conflict in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for a cease-fire in Lebanon and the importance of protecting civilian lives and essential infrastructure, according to a statement by 10 Downing Street.

Both leaders underscored the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, agreeing that a political solution consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 offers a path to stability.

"On the wider regional conflict, the Prime Minister outlined the need for all parties to de-escalate and work towards a long-term sustainable peace in the Middle East," it added.

Since early Monday, Israeli airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon have killed at least 25 people, including children, and caused widespread destruction to homes, mosques and infrastructure, according to official Lebanese sources and field data collected by Anadolu.

Israel mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

More than 2,670 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.