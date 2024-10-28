Scientists explore the potential for life in space beyond planets

The question of whether there is life in space remains a major curiosity for scientists and researchers. So far, no definitive evidence of life has been found. While scientists have largely focused on the search for life in Earth-like environments, they have also suggested that life in space could exist without the need for a planet.

Researchers propose that life in the universe may not be limited to planets. Robin Wordsworth from Harvard University and Charles Cockell from the University of Edinburgh presented significant findings in their studies exploring forms of life beyond standard definitions.

A NEW PERSPECTIVE IN THE SEARCH FOR LIFE



Current space research mainly focuses on conditions similar to those on Earth. However, most of the thousands of exoplanets discovered do not host Earth-like conditions. This has led researchers to examine different and unusual forms of life.

Wordsworth stated, "We are exploring the boundaries of non-conscious life forms," suggesting that simple life forms could exist in limitless environments beyond a planet's gravity.

TARDIGRADES: AN EXEMPLARY LIFE FORM RESILIENT TO EXTREME CONDITIONS



This theory is supported by the existence of organisms like tardigrades, which can survive in the vacuum of space, extreme temperatures, and radiation, reinforcing the idea that life could exist beyond planets.

Researchers believe that these simple organisms in space could develop protective barriers or shells against low pressure. However, certain temperature conditions are required for liquid water to exist, and the greenhouse effect on Earth illustrates the challenges of obtaining such environments in space.

Some organisms, like desert silver ants, can control temperature by absorbing specific wavelengths of light. This ability shows promise for heat management in potential life forms in space. However, the tendency of light elements to dissipate in the space environment raises questions about how these forms could exist without gravity.

THE POSSIBILITY OF CREATING SUSTAINABLE ECOSYSTEMS IN SPACE



Scientists propose that these potential life forms could establish a sustainable ecosystem in the long term by obtaining essential resources like carbon or oxygen from asteroids. This strategy is seen as a key solution for the continuity of life in space.

In conclusion, this study offers a new perspective on the existence of different life forms. Scientists emphasize the need to broaden the search for life, highlighting the importance of research into possible life forms in space.