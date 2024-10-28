Mideast conference to be organized in Geneva in coming months

Swiss President Viola Amherd on Monday said a conference on the Middle East conflict will be organized in Geneva in the coming months.

"The UN has given Switzerland a mandate to organize a conference in Geneva with the UN high representatives regarding the Middle East conflict. This conference will be organized in the coming months," Amherd said in response to Anadolu's question.

Her remarks came during a press briefing held in Bern for the representatives of the foreign press.

"The date has not yet been set, but it will happen in the coming months. (It will be) Like the Burgenstock," she said, referring to the peace summit on Ukraine, which was organized earlier this year.

Regarding whether there will be a high-level summit like the one on Ukraine, she said: "For the moment, it is not planned, but it is not excluded."

The president voiced concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, warning about a "heightening" risk of escalation.

"Switzerland is extremely concerned about the conflict in the Middle East and the explosion of violence in the region that threatens to further deteriorate the situation," Amherd said. "The hostilities in Gaza, West Bank, including East Jerusalem, continue to claim thousands of victims with a disastrous situation and a particularly acute lack of humanitarian access in northern Gaza."

She described the situation in Lebanon as "just as dramatic."

Peace can only be achieved through dialogue, de-escalation, and compliance with international law, she underlined.

"In view of the ongoing conflicts around the world, Switzerland remains committed to its tradition of providing its good offices in the interests of peace and reconstruction," she said.

The president showed the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Burgenstock as a "prominent example" of this commitment.

Regarding relations with the EU, she said Switzerland shares common values with the EU and its member states.

"They are our immediate neighbors and our most important partners, especially in economic terms. Switzerland and the EU are linked by more than 100 agreements," she said, adding that the Federal Council's aim is "to consolidate the bilateral approach and to develop it further where this is in the interests of both parties."

Noting that the current round of negotiations with the bloc began on March 18, she said "very good progress" has already been made in certain areas, particularly on institutional issues and state aid.

"In other areas, especially immigration, positions need to converge further," she said, and added: "But we are working on that."

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 43,000 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 2,600 people have been killed and more than 12,000 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

Amherd also commented on relations between Bern and Ankara, saying next year will mark a major milestone in bilateral relations as it will mark 100 years of the signing of the "Treaty of Friendship."

"We do not have any major problems in bilateral relations. It is going well, we work well together," she said. "I think, on the economic level, there will be a possibility to increase this collaboration and do more."