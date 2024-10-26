Hezbollah condemns Israel strike on Iran as 'dangerous escalation'

Lebanon's Hezbollah warned Saturday of a "dangerous escalation" in the region, saying Washington bears "full responsibility" for the "treacherous" raids on Iran launched by its Israeli ally.

"Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and considers it a dangerous escalation at the level of the entire region," Hezbollah said in a statement, adding that the United States "bears full responsibility for the massacres, tragedies and pain" caused by Israel.





