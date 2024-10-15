U.S. SLAMS CHINAS IRRESPONSIBLE MILITARY DRILLS NEAR TAIWAN

The Pentagon on Monday slammed China's "irresponsible" military drills near Taiwan, saying that the U.S. "closely" monitored the exercise.

"This military pressure operation is irresponsible, disproportionate, and destabilizing," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a written statement.

His remarks came after the Chinese military said its Joint Sword-2024B drills took place on Monday in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south, and east of the self-ruled island.

"Deterrence remains strong in the Indo-Pacific, and the Department remains confident in its current force posture and operations in the region," said Ryder.

"The entire world has a stake in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and we continue to see a growing community of countries committed to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

The U.S. will continue to work with allies and partners to advance its shared vision for a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, despite China's "destabilizing behavior," he added.

Beijing considers Taiwan "an inseparable part of Chinese territory" and has repeatedly urged other nations to refrain from actions that would send a wrong signal to "separatist forces" seeking independence.

The drills come four days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in a speech that China has no right to represent Taiwan and declared his commitment to "resist annexation."