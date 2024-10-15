UK voices concern over China’s military drills around Taiwan

Britain expressed concern over China's Monday military exercises around Taiwan, which it warned could "increase tensions and risk dangerous escalation" in the Taiwan Strait.

"The UK reaffirms our clear interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is of critical importance to global prosperity," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a Monday statement on China's Joint Sword-2024B drills.

The statement said the UK considers the Taiwan issue one that can be settled by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue "without the threat or use of force or coercion."

Britain does not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, it said, adding: "We call for restraint and the avoidance of any further actions that may undermine peace and stability."

Taiwan earlier Monday "strongly condemned" the military drills by China around the self-ruled island, calling them "irrational" and "provocative."

According to the Chinese military, the exercises around areas to the north, south, and east of the island focused on improving sea-air combat readiness, blocking key ports, targeting land and sea objectives, and gaining comprehensive battlefield control.

Beijing considers Taiwan "an inseparable part of Chinese territory" and has repeatedly urged other nations to refrain from actions that would send a wrong signal to "separatist forces" seeking independence.

The drills came four days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in a speech that China has no right to represent Taiwan and declared his commitment to "resist annexation."