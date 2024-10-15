Iran condemns new sanctions by EU, UK as 'illegal' amid accusations of missile sales to Russia

Iran condemned fresh set of sanctions imposed by the EU and UK as "illegal" on Monday, following Western accusations of ballistic missile transfers to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei refuted claims of missile sales, reiterating Iran's opposition to the Russia-Ukraine war and emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution.

Baghaei defended Iran's defense cooperation with other nations, including Russia, and stressed that these partnerships are "not aimed at third parties."

He criticized the sanctions as "unjust" and "unlawful," accusing the EU and UK of hypocrisy for supplying arms to Israel, which he said has committed genocide and war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Iranian spokesman also condemned EU sanctions targeting Iran's civil aviation sector, calling them "a clear violation of international law."

The EU and UK recently imposed additional sanctions on Iran, citing alleged transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia and Iranian involvement in missile attacks on Israel. The sanctions impact a range of Iranian individuals, companies, and airlines, while Iran criticized the absence of similar measures against Israel for its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

- AUSTRALIA JOINS SANCTIONS, TARGETING IRAN'S MISSILE PROGRAM

Separately, Australia announced new sanctions on five Iranian individuals linked to Iran's missile program, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The sanctions include financial restrictions and travel bans on members of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization, the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group, and the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group.

"Iran's missile program poses a material threat to regional and international security," Wong said. Australia has now sanctioned 200 Iran-linked individuals and entities, including nearly 100 connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).