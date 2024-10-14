Germany condemns firing on UNIFIL posts in Lebanon

Germany criticizes the fire at UN peacekeeping troops in southern Lebanon and urges Israel to provide an explanation for the incident.

Published October 14,2024

The German government on Monday expressed criticism of fire directed at UN peacekeeping troops in southern Lebanon and called on Israel to explain how it had happened.



"All parties to the conflict, including the Israeli army, are obliged to direct their combat activities exclusively at the military targets of the other party to the conflict," a Foreign Office spokesman said in Berlin.



Germany was urgently awaiting a full explanation and was in contact with the Israeli side on the issue, he said.



The spokesman said that the situation in southern Lebanon was being monitored with growing concern. Five troops of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission have been injured thus far and considerable damage caused to UNIFIL's positions.



"Firing on UN peacekeeping troops and forcing entry to their bases is completely unacceptable," he said. The highest priority should be given to the protection and safety of UN troops, the spokesman said.



Israel accuses the Hezbollah movement of using areas near UNIFIL bases for their own purposes.



UNIFIL has monitored the border region between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. More than 10,000 troops from more than 50 countries including Germany have been deployed to the mission.









