Hezbollah strikes gatherings of Israeli soldiers in northern settlements

Lebanese group Hezbollah on Sunday continued its bombardment of military sites and gatherings of soldiers in northern Israeli settlements using drones and rocket fire.

In a series of statements on Telegram, the group reported that its fighters launched an aerial attack with a squadron of drones on Unit 7200's maintenance and rehabilitation base south of Haifa, "hitting their targets directly."

Hezbollah also said its fighters shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Ma'alot Tarshiha "with a rocket barrage."

Additionally, the group targeted the city of Safed (the command center of the army's northern front) with rocket fire aimed at gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the Braam settlement.

Hezbollah stressed that its strikes were "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the barbaric Israeli incursions into cities, villages, and among civilians."

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

Due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, at least 2,036 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

