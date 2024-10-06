Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza accuse Netanyahu of abandoning loved ones for political survival

The families of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday of abandoning the lives of their loved ones to preserve his political position

The criticisms were voiced during a news conference outside the Defense Ministry, or Kirya, in Tel Aviv that was broadcast by the Kan channel, ahead of the one-year mark of an attack by Hamas.

"Netanyahu has consciously chosen to sacrifice the lives of the hostages to remain in power," they said. "The captives have become hostages in Netanyahu's war for political survival."

The families also expressed that Netanyahu "not only fails to take responsibility but also deliberately ignores their plight."

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 101 hostages in Gaza out of at least 239 Israelis who were taken captive Oct. 7, 2023.

Some were exchanged with Tel Aviv during a temporary cease-fire last November, while the Palestinian resistance group has reported the deaths of dozens more because of indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with support from the US, have reached a critical stage because of Netanyahu's insistence on continuing the war in Gaza.

He remains committed to holding strategic positions in the Philadelphia and Netzarim areas in southern and central Gaza, while Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unhindered return of displaced individuals.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,800 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





