Clashes erupt at pro-Palestine protest in Rome

Thousands of protesters gathered Saturday in Rome's Ostiense Square, defying a police ban to mark one year of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against Israel and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

The protest turned violent when demonstrators attempted to leave the square, where police blocked exits, which led to clashes with security forces.

Police responded with pepper spray and water cannons after protesters threw bottles.

Italian media reported at least three protesters and 30 security personnel were injured, including 26 police officers.

At least four demonstrators were arrested, according to the Italian ANSA news agency.