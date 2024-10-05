Macron: Francophone countries call for 'immediate' ceasefire in Lebanon

The 88 members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), including France and Canada, call for an "immediate and lasting" ceasefire in Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.

"We have unanimously expressed ourselves in favour of an immediate and lasting ceasefire and have stated our commitment to de-escalating tensions in the region," Macron told reporters at the end of a "Francophonie" summit, adding France would hold an international conference in support of Lebanon









