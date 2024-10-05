Israel prepares for attack on Iran, expects US support: Reports

The Israeli army is gearing up for a large-scale military response against Iran following Tehran conducted a massive missile attack earlier this week in response to the assassinations of senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, Israeli media claimed on Saturday.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Israeli army is preparing a "major and severe retaliation" against Iran.

This follows Iran's ballistic missiles strike on Israeli military and government installations on Tuesday in response to the assassinations of senior figures in Hezbollah and Hamas resistance groups.

"The army is planning a significant response to Iran's missile attack, which, while not causing significant damage, cannot go unanswered. The military is preparing for a severe strike," the media outlet claimed.

The report also indicated that Israel expects support from other countries in the coalition against Iran, as well as continued international coordination.

It added that Israel's allies, including the US, view Iran as a shared threat.

In line with this, US Central Command commander General Michael Kurilla is expected to visit Israel this week to discuss joint strategies.

In a separate report, Haaretz newspaper said Israel is planning an extensive military campaign against Iran, while also bracing for further missile attacks from Tehran in response to the expected Israeli retaliation.

According to the newspaper, in addition to preparing for action against Iran, the army is stepping up its military onslaught in Gaza.

An unnamed Israeli military source, quoted by Army Radio, said, "Israel is in the midst of preparations for a large-scale strike on Iran. We expect significant cooperation from our regional partners during the attack."

Yedioth Ahronoth daily also reported that European officials met with Israeli defense officials in Tel Aviv to coordinate a military response against Iran.

On Tuesday, Iran launched at least 180 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel targeted Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sept. 27.

