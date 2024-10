Anti-Muslim hate in UK 'hits highest level in more than a decade'

Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate in the UK have reached their highest levels in more than a decade, according to a report by Tell Mama, a charity that monitors such incidents. The organization recorded 4,971 cases of anti-Muslim hate and discrimination in the year following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The incidents, to the end of September this year, mostly took the form of abusive behaviour (63%), the organization said.



Just over a quarter of cases (27%) involved what it described as threatening behaviour.



Most incidents took place in London, the North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands, the group said.