UN warns of consequences of Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon

"The risk of dooming another generation to the same fate [of war] is very real, yet again," wrote the UN's special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis on X on Tuesday.

DPA WORLD Published October 01,2024

The United Nations has said that Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon could have catastrophic consequences for an entire generation of people in the Middle East.



"Amid the firing of missiles and rockets, dropping of bombs, and conduct of raids, the machinery of war fails to address the underlying issues," she wrote.