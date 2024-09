Russia on Sunday claimed it took control of a village in Ukraine's easternmost Luhansk region.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Makiivka, about 60 kilometers (37.2 miles) southeast of the city of Kupiansk, an important front in the ongoing Ukraine war situated in the neighboring Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.