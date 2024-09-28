Nine Ukrainian children back in Ukraine after Qatari mediation

Nine Ukrainian children have returned to Ukraine from Russia following mediation efforts by Qatar.



"We managed to return nine children and a 20-year-old man with his brother to the homeland," Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets wrote on social media platform X on Friday evening.



He added Qatar had successfully brokered the children's return.



"Ukraine is ready for everyone to return and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance," Lubinets said.



Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kiev accuses Moscow of having "deported" around 20,000 minors from Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine to the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia.



Based on the accusations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued international arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. The Kremlin rejects the accusations and speaks of evacuations from areas near the front.











