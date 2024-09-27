White House: Ceasefire proposal was coordinated with Israel

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the recent joint statement is a clear call for a temporary ceasefire to create space for diplomacy, enabling residents on both sides of the border to return home. Jean-Pierre added that the statement was coordinated with the Israeli side.

The US government and other countries behind a joint statement calling for a three-week ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon coordinated with Israel, a senior US official said on Friday.



The White House's National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the statement "wasn't just drawn up in a vacuum."



It wasn't only the countries that signed on to the plan who knew of its contents "but Israel itself."



But when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New York on Thursday for his Friday speech at the United Nations General Assembly, he said Israel would continue to attack Hezbollah until the Israelis evacuated from the northern border could safely return home.



Netanyahu said there was a lot of "fake news." The government's press office in Jerusalem said the United States had only informed Israel of their intention to present a proposal for a ceasefire together with others.



"I would add that the statement was indeed coordinated with the Israeli side," she said.












