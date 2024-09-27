Slovenian premier to Netanyahu: 'Stop the bloodshed, stop the suffering, end the occupation'

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob speaks during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob on Friday called on Israel to halt its military operations and end the occupation of Palestinian territories.

During his address at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Golob condemned the ongoing violence in a direct message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging an immediate end to the "bloodshed and suffering."

"I want to say this out loud and clear to the Israeli government: Stop the bloodshed, stop the suffering, bring the hostages home, and end the occupation," Golob declared. "Mr. Netanyahu, stop this war now."

Speaking ahead of a subsequent speech by Netanyahu, Golob expressed deep concern over the human toll of the violence, with Israeli attacks causing over 41,500 deaths in the Gaza Strip and 700 in the occupied West Bank.

He emphasized that the conflict has taken the lives of many innocents, particularly children, and called for urgent steps toward peace.

Golob also shared the poignant stories of two Palestinian girls, Sarah and Rand, whom he had met earlier in the week at an event organized by Save the Children.

At the event, the two girls spoke about their experiences growing up amid the destruction and fear of the conflict.

"Despite all of the destruction, dehumanization, and fear, there was no anger nor hate in their stories," Golob said, recounting the stories of the two girls. "They just had this enormous wish to live a normal, decent life."

One of the girls, Sarah, dreams of becoming a doctor, while Rand aspires to be a humanitarian worker.

Golob expressed his deep admiration for their resilience and determination in the face of overwhelming adversity.

"Today, I fulfill my promise to them, and I bring their story to the General Assembly. Only with our united call for peace and against war can we ensure that Sarah, Rand, and all the other children of Palestine and the world are not among the thousands of missing futures of children under occupation," Golob said.